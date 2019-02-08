At the end of 2018 I set a goal for myself of reading all of the books on the Top 100 Fantasy and Top 100 Science Fiction book lists.

Wow. I was/ am ambitious. Fortunately, I’ve read a number of them already, so it isn’t really 200 books to read, more like . . . ulp . . . 140. That’s . . . *sigh* a bit under three books a week.

I’ve also created a list with notes and comments about the books so you, my invisible friend, can follow along. I’ll update monthly.

Here are the science fiction books I’ve read previously (21 of them!)