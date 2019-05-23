Feed on
2019 Goal: Top 100 Fantasy Novels Update #3

May 23rd, 2019

I had a bit of a hiatus on posting my updates, and (frankly) have been reading loads of book that are not on these lists. (The charmingly quirky Charlotte MacLeod ‘Boston’ mysteries, for example.) But I have made a few more ticks on the list.

Six more fantasy books are completed, for a total of fifty-nine books. Here’s what I thought of them:

Akata Witch Okorafor, Nnedi Wonderful! A completely new magic system and a look into a  life so utterly different from how most of us live.
The Traitor Baru Cormorant Dickinson, Seth An excellently-written geopolitical tale of arrogance and deception.
Redemption in Indigo Lord, Karen I wanted to like this story more than I did. I found the re-telling of Sengalese folktales wonderful.
The Grace of Kings Liu, Ken Interesting culture and a new magick system made this book a better read than I expected. That said, the best part was a bit of a gimmick.
Goblin Emperor Addison, Elizabeth This is a treasure and I’ve been telling everyone to read it. Achingly real and utterly fantastic, I fell in love with our protagonist and his plunge into a place he never thought he’d end up. The best book I’ve read yet.
Wildwood Dancing Marillier, Juliet This is one of the best books I’ve read in a very long time. Transylvanian folklore is the basis for this perfect tale of finding oneself in unlikely places.

