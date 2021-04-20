2021 Bucket List Update

A few years ago I published my Bucket List. 2020 changed my priorities a lot and I ended up reassessing the things I truly want to try and accomplish before I die.
Bucket List 2021
Eat at the ‘top’ restaurant in every city I visit — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore, not enough to keep it on this list
Learn Tai Chi
Pay off mortgage in 20 yrs or less — Formerly, in progress, this is now something I do not think will happen. Too many things have changed and will need to change further for us to achieve this goal.
Learn to make the dumplings of the world
Pet a BIG cat (Tiger, etc.) — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore, not enough to keep it on this list. A big
learn to sing — the neighbors will hate me, but its still on the list
Be 100% debt free
Get a mehndi tattoo
Do a year of 30-day challenges
See all of Shakespeare’s plays — in progress
Watch turtles hatch & run for the ocean
Find a piece of pre Green Mark Belleek in Ireland and purchase it
Learn to paint watercolor
Attend the Super Bowl — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore
Write an online course — DONE
Write a book — DONE
Be published — DONE
Do a radio interview — DONE
Speak at SHRM (or similar)
Build a 12-mo emergency fund
Quit smoking — DONE
Leave a legacy
Write another book — in progress
Officiate at a wedding — DONE
Officiate at a funeral
Officiate at a baby blessing — DONE
Officiate at a coming of age ritual — DONE
Take up pottery
Eat dinner by myself — DONE
Go to the movies by myself
Join a flash mob — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore
See a ballet — DONE
See a Las Vegas show — DONE
Watch a documentary — DONE
Participate in a murder mystery event — DONE
Take a mud bath
Visit a hot springs (clothing optional!) — DONE
Attend a winemakers dinner — DONE
Eat alone a restaurant — DONE
Achieve my ideal weight
Find the lifestyle that allows me maximum fun, best health, and financial fitness
Travel
Snorkel in Hawaii
Snorkel in Mexico
Snorkel in Greece and the Greek Islands
Snorkel in Turkey
Snorkel the Great Barrier Reef
Snorkel in the Maldives
Snorkel in the Caribbean
Snorkel in the Turks & Caicos
Visit all 50 states (38 down)
Visit the 7 wonders of the world:
* Stonehenge — DONE
* Colosseum — DONE
* Catacombs of Kom el Shoqafa (Eqypt)
* Great Wall of China — instead: Ely Cathedral
* Porcelain Tower of Nanjing – Instead Cluny Abbey
* Hagia Sophia (Turkey)
* Leaning Tower of Pisa
* Great Pyramid of Giza (ancient, only one still standing)
Stay at an All-Inclusive resort – DONE
Attend a masquerade for carnival
Ride a gondola in Venice
Ride the Orient Express
See a week of plays at the RSC
Northern England & Scotland
Paris — DONE
London — DONE
Spain
Greece — DONE
Greek Islands — DONE
Turkey
Maldives
See the sunrise at the Great Pyramid
Cruise down the Nile
Visit a black sand beach
Tucson, AZ — DONE
Sedona, AZ
Carmel/ Big Sur, CA
Key West, FL
Sistine Chapel, Rome — DONE
Bahamas
Cayman Island
Amsterdam
Ellis Island, NYC
Chicago, IL — DONE
Washington, DC
Vancouver, BC — DONE
Victoria, BC
Montreal, QC
Bora Bora
Spend a week at a 5 star spa resort — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore
Ride the West Highland Railway, Scotland
Take the Stendhal from Paris to Venice
Attend a Full Moon Party on Tortola — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore
Attend Burning Man — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore
Go on a cruise to Alaska
Go on a river cruise in Europe
St. Petersburg, Russia
Go whale watching
Sail down the Nile
Karnak Temple in Egypt
Walk Hadrian’s Wall
See the Garden of Cosmic Speculation (Scotland, again)
Northern and the north of Ireland
Ireland — DONE
Sleep in a castle
See the Northern Lights