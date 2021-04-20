2021 Bucket List Update

A few years ago I published my Bucket List. 2020 changed my priorities a lot and I ended up reassessing the things I truly want to try and accomplish before I die.

Bucket List 2021

Eat at the ‘top’ restaurant in every city I visit — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore, not enough to keep it on this list

Learn Tai Chi

Pay off mortgage in 20 yrs or less — Formerly, in progress, this is now something I do not think will happen. Too many things have changed and will need to change further for us to achieve this goal.

Learn to make the dumplings of the world

Pet a BIG cat (Tiger, etc.) — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore, not enough to keep it on this list. A big

learn to sing — the neighbors will hate me, but its still on the list

Be 100% debt free

Get a mehndi tattoo

Do a year of 30-day challenges

See all of Shakespeare’s plays — in progress

Watch turtles hatch & run for the ocean

Find a piece of pre Green Mark Belleek in Ireland and purchase it

Learn to paint watercolor

Attend the Super Bowl — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore

Write an online course — DONE

Write a book — DONE

Be published — DONE

Do a radio interview — DONE

Speak at SHRM (or similar)

Build a 12-mo emergency fund

Quit smoking — DONE

Leave a legacy

Write another book — in progress

Officiate at a wedding — DONE

Officiate at a funeral

Officiate at a baby blessing — DONE

Officiate at a coming of age ritual — DONE

Take up pottery

Eat dinner by myself — DONE

Go to the movies by myself

Join a flash mob — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore

See a ballet — DONE

See a Las Vegas show — DONE

Watch a documentary — DONE

Participate in a murder mystery event — DONE

Take a mud bath

Visit a hot springs (clothing optional!) — DONE

Attend a winemakers dinner — DONE

Eat alone a restaurant — DONE

Achieve my ideal weight

Find the lifestyle that allows me maximum fun, best health, and financial fitness

Travel

Snorkel in Hawaii

Snorkel in Mexico

Snorkel in Greece and the Greek Islands

Snorkel in Turkey

Snorkel the Great Barrier Reef

Snorkel in the Maldives

Snorkel in the Caribbean

Snorkel in the Turks & Caicos

Visit all 50 states (38 down)

Visit the 7 wonders of the world:

* Stonehenge — DONE

* Colosseum — DONE

* Catacombs of Kom el Shoqafa (Eqypt)

* Great Wall of China — instead: Ely Cathedral

* Porcelain Tower of Nanjing – Instead Cluny Abbey

* Hagia Sophia (Turkey)

* Leaning Tower of Pisa

* Great Pyramid of Giza (ancient, only one still standing)

Stay at an All-Inclusive resort – DONE

Attend a masquerade for carnival

Ride a gondola in Venice

Ride the Orient Express

See a week of plays at the RSC

Northern England & Scotland

Paris — DONE

London — DONE

Spain

Greece — DONE

Greek Islands — DONE

Turkey

Maldives

See the sunrise at the Great Pyramid

Cruise down the Nile

Visit a black sand beach

Tucson, AZ — DONE

Sedona, AZ

Carmel/ Big Sur, CA

Key West, FL

Sistine Chapel, Rome — DONE

Bahamas

Cayman Island

Amsterdam

Ellis Island, NYC

Chicago, IL — DONE

Washington, DC

Vancouver, BC — DONE

Victoria, BC

Montreal, QC

Bora Bora

Spend a week at a 5 star spa resort — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore

Ride the West Highland Railway, Scotland

Take the Stendhal from Paris to Venice

Attend a Full Moon Party on Tortola — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore

Attend Burning Man — I’m taking this off the list because I just don’t care anymore

Go on a cruise to Alaska

Go on a river cruise in Europe

St. Petersburg, Russia

Go whale watching

Sail down the Nile

Karnak Temple in Egypt

Walk Hadrian’s Wall

See the Garden of Cosmic Speculation (Scotland, again)

Northern and the north of Ireland

Ireland — DONE

Sleep in a castle

See the Northern Lights