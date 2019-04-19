At the end of 2018 I set a goal for myself of reading all of the books on the Top 100 Fantasy and Top 100 Science Fiction book lists. It was ambitious. For links to the the full list, see this post. For a quick review of the 44 I’d previously read, see here.

Since then, I’ve read twelve more. (For those of you keeping score, I’ve read 56 fantasy books, and 25 scifi. Clearly I need to shift my focus a bit.)