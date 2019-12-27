All 200 Sci Fi and Fantasy Books

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Adams, Douglas Goofy, funny, and full of valuable advice.

All the Birds in the Sky Anders, Charlie Jane I simply do not understand why this book was lauded and awarded as much as it was. Truly awful adults torment teenagers; the reality of how their schoolmates treated them made this a book that needs trigger warnings for anyone who felt like an outcast as a teen.

Foundation Asimov, Isaac A classic that holds up, decade after decade. I prefer Asimov’s ‘Robots’ series, but the Foundation arc is consistently fascinating.

The Handmaid’s Tale Atwood, Margaret Disturbing and prescient and a must-read that I intensely disliked — because it was a world I never wanted to see. The irony is traumatizing.

Oryx & Crake Atwood, Margaret Gorgeously developed world and hypnotically excellent writing, as always.

Ship Breaker Bacigalupi, Paolo Amazing story with one of the best character developments I’ve read in a long time. Loved it.

The Windup Girl Bacigalupi, Paolo Deeply disappointing given how much I liked Ship Breaker. Over-contrived world-building forced into the first paragraphs left me confused and uninterested.

Dust Bear, Elizabeth One of the best fantasy-onScifi template stories I have ever read. Convoluted politics, genetics, religion, and beauty all wrapped into a perfect novel. Technically the first of a series, its fine on its own.

Darwin’s Radio Bear, Greg I could not get through this book. Great premise: our ‘non-sense’ genes are activated and a new species evolves within years rather than generations. I just couldn’t get interested.

Fahrenheit 451 Bradbury, Ray It’s a classic for a reason. I didn’t remember until I started, but I did read this waaaaay back in high school. It was as profound now as then. If you haven’t read it.

The Martian Chronicles Bradbury, Ray I’d forgotten that I’d read these back in my teen years — and they are just as wonderful on a re-read. Problematic in some ways, but not nearly as bad as, say, Heinlein.

Shards of Honor Bujold, Lois Mcmaster Although initially dismayed by the obvious romance about to happen between the two leads, I was nonetheless captured by their individual and complementary strengths. A particularly well-done update of a story as old as Shakespeare.

A Clockwork Orange Burgess, Anthony Disturbing in many ways and on many levels.

Dawn Butler, Octavia E. Let me start by saying that I found the imagery of the other beings and the plotline so disturbing that I chose to ‘cleanse my palate’ by reading Anne Rice. All kudos to Butler for writing such a thoughtful and interesting story about race, origins, survival, and choice.

Ender’s Game Card, Orson Scott Perhaps because I read this as an adult, I found it horrifying and disturbing.

Downbelow Station Cherryh, C. J. I loved the Cyteen series which inhabits the same universe. This is a gigantic novel of independence and shifting alliances.

Arrival Chiang, Ted This short story is haunting, lyrical and very very weird. Like Bladerunner, the screenplay author took an interesting premise and made a much better movie.

The Hunger Games Collins, Suzanne Another world I never want to see; a book I really can’t recommend.

Jurassic Park Crichton, Michael A pulse-pounding story enfolds a cautionary tale about the limits of science, especially when there aren’t any.

Survival Czerneda, Julie Must survival require other’s extinction? Well done, and interesting (although I like other books by the author more).

Dhalgren Delany, Samuel I can see why this novel is beloved, but it felt a great deal like reading Gravity’s Rainbow.

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Dick, Philip Many of the elements of the movie are here, but this is not the movie. Why is it the screenplay writer isn’t celebrated as widely as Dick? This is a strange surreal novella that left an impression.

The Real Story Donaldson, Stephen R. No. No. No. The first in a series in which the archetypal roles of Hero, Villian, and Victim change roles. I think it was an excuse for the author to explore rape and abuse in a sci-fi context. I cannot recommend it on any level or for any person.

Neuromancer Gibson, William We are living in the times that Gibson envisioned, and if should terrify you.

Feed Grant, Mira A zombie apocalypse book, with knowledge of how zombies get made (nice touch),s et inside the ‘frame’ of a political campaign.

Ammonite Griffith, Nicola WOW. A tale of betrayal and loss within complicated politics and gendered realism. AMAZING.

The Forever War Haldeman, Joe Not what I expected. A tale of how modern warfare removes ones humanity. Frankly, others have done it better.

Pandora’s Star Hamilton, Peter The author was far too concerned with making his characters act like a-holes rather than let them develop and grow. Boring.

Stranger in a Strange Land Heinlein, Robert Heinlein’s female characters are problematic yet refreshing for the era in which they were written. That aside, it’s a rollicking good story.

Dune Herbet, Frank Many say just read this one, and it is the best of Herbert’s universe. I re-read it almost annually and find new details to savor each time.

Midnight Robber Hopkinson, Nalo Sadly, this was not a book for me. It reminded me of The Clockwork Orange in its impenetrable language.

Valor’s Choice Huff, Tanya Huff’s military background shines through in this fantastic story full of evolving characters and a kickass heroine.

Brave New World Huxley, Aldous This scathing criticism of capitalism holds up in many ways.

The Children of Men James, P.D. Dystopian to the max, I loathed the protagonist but found the story intriguing.

Fifth Season Jemisin, N.K. I wish I could love this novel as much as so many others have. Brilliantly well-written with a thoroughly envisioned world.

Illuminae Kaufman & Kristoff WONDERFUL. Some of the best dialogue I’ve read in a long time.

Flowers for Algernon Keyes, Daniel I see exactly why this is on a Top 100 list; the story is devastatingly still appropriate and sad.

The Stand King, Stephen King is a best-seller for a reason, and this HUGE story is one reason. Terrible times reveal the truth buried inside each of us. Brilliant.

Probability Moon Kress, Nancy If you like physics, this is a great book for you as the plot sometimes feels like the device to introduce more science into your reading.

Six Wakes Lafftery, Mur Utterly surprising — a scifi version of a closed room mystery. Excellent!

The Dispossessed Le Guin, Ursula The story holds up after all of these years, even if it’s a bit subtle for new readers.

Ancillary Justice Leckie, Ann Fascinating premise, and I especially loved the beginning. Good world-building.

Exo Lee, Fonda Cool technology, but not great character development. I’m not quite sure why this novel was chosen.

Ninefox Gambit Lee, Yoon Ha Opens in the midst of a terrible war and I just could NOT get into the story. May be great, but not for me.

A Wrinkle in Time L’Engle, Madeleine Gorgeous, perfect, the ‘YA’ tale of the strength of the self against evil is timeless.

Shikasta Lessing, Doris Unreadable

Death’s End Liu, Cixin Should not be on this list because it is #3 of a series. Moreover, it’s a series of seemingly unrelated stories that are lovely, but take FOREVER to connect.

Legend Lu, Marie A tale of two teens, separated by class and status, but coming together in the midst of tragedy field by political machanations and betrayal.

Station Eleven Mandel, Emily St. john Opening with a major hook, this is a great novel that nonetheless lost me with its characters.

Dragonflight McCaffrey One of the few books that can be called both fantasy and sci fi accurately, it’s also a coming of age in a perfectly envisioned world we would recognize, and long for.

Cinder Meyer, Melissa Billed as a modern Cinderella tale, I did not like it much,

A Canticle for Leibowitz Miller, Walter Gorgeous writing and a terrifying future, this is the ‘grandfather’ of many a past and current authors’ musings. It has never been out of print for a reason.

Trading in Danger Moon, Elizabeth Moon’s work is excellent, always. This (first of a series) is no exception.

Watchmen Moore, Alan Set in an alternate universe in which superheroes exist, but are either outlawed or act as govt agents. Who watches the Watchmen? Moore’s excellence shines clearly.

Altered Carbon Morgan, Richard The story never gripped me, although I see why it makes for good TV.

Planetfall Newman, Emma A complicated story told in unfolding layers and encompassing themes of societal norms, love, madness, and god. Brilliant and disturbing with a dash of horrifying.

Ringworld Niven, Larry Another novel that does NOT hold up. The relationship with the woman is creepy beyond belief. I remember liking these when a teen, no longer. Besides, I think Varley did it better.

Binti Okorafor, Nnedi A charmingly simple premise is handled deftly in a new perspective of the world. Not enough world-building, and I found the author’s ability to ‘hand wave’ crucial events a bit annoying.

Infomocracy Older, Malka To dense for me. This was a novel that made me feel like I wasn’t smart enough to understand what was going on.

1984 Orwell, George It’s a classic for a reason, and all the more prescient in these times

Contact Sagan, Carl Supremely well done scifi world building here on Earth.

Redshirts Scalzi, John WAAAAAAY too ‘concept’ for my taste.

Everfair Shawl, Nisi I really truly wanted to like this steampunk re-imagining of the tragedy of the so-called colonization of the Congo. Sadly, the shifting perspectives muddied the narrative and kept me from *caring* about enough of the characters to make my way through the carnage. In the end, I found this to be another story about how awful humans are to one another.

Frankenstein Shelley, Mary Maybe the first sci fi novel of all time, the framing is a bit ponderous. The tale itself is heartbreaking.

Scythe Shusterman, Neal Brilliant premise and excellent character building — this is another one of the best books I’ve read all year.

Hyperion Simmons, Dan One of the best openings I have ever read. The ‘Canterbury Tales’ framework is effective. An amazing world and story.

Anathem Stephenson, Neal Love the writing, or hate it Stephenson’s books are intricate and well-plotted.

Roadside Picnic Strugatsky, Arkady & Boris A classic, but very slow going and at times impenetrable.

Amatka Tidbeck, Karin Very creepy. A simple premise that takes language into a new realm. Worth it for that (but you’ll need to give the fairly flat characters a pass)

Her Smoke Rose Up Forever Tiptree, James A pioneer in writing about gender and sexuality, this collection of stories is pessimistic, and gorgeous.

The War of the Worlds Wells, H.G. It’s a classic for a reason, but the prose is slow going and ponderous.

Otherland: City of Golden Shadow Williams, Tad Another book I just couldn’t get into, not only because its book 1 of 4 — so not right for this list.

The Chronoliths Wilson, Robert Charles I liked this far more than I expected (I’m not a fan of ‘end of days’ or post-apocalypse fiction.)

The Last Policeman Winters, Ben Why bother to solve a murder when the world is (literally) coming to an end? This is a well-written novel I recommend to others . . . But I didn’t love it.