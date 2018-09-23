I’ve been teaching this class for 20 years, and since 2000 through my coven, JaguarMoon. We start with the basics: creating an altar, starting a book of shadows, then move through the building blocks of magick: meditation and visualization. The next few months are spent learning about Deity, sacred space, and the components that make up a witches ritual. Later we touch on healing, herbalism, crystals, totems, divination (including tarot and astrology), and symbolism.

This is not a course for a dabbler or someone who has very little extra time. There is aquite a bit of reading and writing as well as twice classes and one to two rituals each month (via Zoom).