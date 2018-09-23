CyberCoven.org
musings, memories, magickRSS 2.0
Art of Ritual is Accepting Applications
Hi all:
I know that many people I know are interested in learning more about magic and how to wield it. For those of you interested in a different magickal system, I offer a year long course in Witchcraft, The Art of Ritual.
I’ve been teaching this class for 20 years, and since 2000 through my coven, JaguarMoon. We start with the basics: creating an altar, starting a book of shadows, then move through the building blocks of magick: meditation and visualization. The next few months are spent learning about Deity, sacred space, and the components that make up a witches ritual. Later we touch on healing, herbalism, crystals, totems, divination (including tarot and astrology), and symbolism.
This is not a course for a dabbler or someone who has very little extra time. There is aquite a bit of reading and writing as well as twice classes and one to two rituals each month (via Zoom).
Everyone has a mentor, someone who went through the class previously and is there to assist you in understanding the materials presented as well as help answer your questions. We do not accept every person who applies and deliberately keep our class size small so that individual attention is a priority.
The class fee is $100, which is 100% refunded if you leave the class within the first month. Moreover, if the fee a hardship we can discuss some kind of barter — no potential student has been turned away due to a lack of funds. Fees pay for webhosting and advertising.
Our application is live today through noon on Sunday October 7th. We will review applications and make our decisions that week. All applicants will be given an answer before October 15th. Class begins Saturday, November 3rd.
I invite you to visit our website http://www.jaguarmoon.org to look at a more detailed class outline and learn more about JaguarMoon.
Please share this notice within anyone you think might be interested. I’m happy to answer any questions either here, or through my email: hps_at_jaguarmoon_org.
0
23
Sep
Posted:
September 23, 2018 Sunday at 11:08 am