Books I Read in 2020

I read, A LOT. Several hours every night. I always estimated I go through about a book a day. Granted some of them are cookbooks not novels, and there is a large amount of plain ole nonfiction which isn’t a lot of *deep* reading.
Still, I read a lot. Annnnnd I’m competitive. So when a friend commented that they didn’t believe I read a book a day, I got a little motivated and started keeping track. Here then, with no comment, is what i read in 2020.
132 Non fiction (cooking, self-help, business, [auto]biography)
73 Fantasy
41 Occult
32 Science Fiction
27 Mysteries
2 General Fiction
For a total of 306 books.
The non-fiction category further breaks down into:
10 [auto]biography
56 cooking/ food
7 gardening
26 health — including fitness, healing, and remedies
19 lifestyle — organizing, improving quality of life and self
10 travel
4 “other”
All in all, I’d say that I have fairly eclectic tastes.
Somebody didn’t believe you read that much?? You should have pointed them my way; as the person who does most of the library runs in this family I could have easily vouched for you. 😀