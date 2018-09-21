Each year I like to look back over the previous year, and then set goals for the coming year. Many people do this on Jan 1st; I prefer to do it on my birthday. I often refine the accomplishments and goals until my new year, Samhain, but the bulk of the work is done on or around my birthday.

These are my goals for the coming year.

Mind

Blog monthly (at least) on cybercoven.org

Finish Deepening the Magick

Fix back-end issue at Facing North

Increase FN’s exposure

Add three categories/ restructure FN

Family

Finish the Household Binder

Transcribe father’s family history

Collect mother’s stories

Create a Family Book (story)

Work/ Career

Grow Institute into the success it wants to be

Submit presentation to SHRM 2019 conference

Financial

Set aside monies for trip to Greece

Start REIT index fund

Home

Finish fixing the front yard to make it appealing

Make new altar cloths

Finish hemming curtains

Paint sideboard

Paint mirror frame

Create constellation tablecloth

Update paint in guest bath- and bedrooms

Spiritual

Finish at least three new advanced lessons with my coven

Develop a coven leaders’ handbook (aka Deepening)

Revise our BoS

Revise our 2nd * handbook

Revise DMs to better tie in to current lessons

Integrate new Dedicants, and mentor them in mentoring the new students

Health

Lose 60 lbs (5 lbs/ month)

Lose 10″ from waist

Consistently exercise

Goal 1: 3x / week

Goal 2: 5x/ week

Walk 20 mins/ day

Get (blood work) #s down to manageable levels

Participate in a 5k

Use hypnosis and affirmations to support your progress

Personal

Take a cooking class (from my bucket list)

Do a puzzle a month — keep or sell (?)

Monthly, call: sister, sister, mom, dad, friend, D*, Cynn