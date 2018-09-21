CyberCoven.org
Current and Future Goals and Dreams (2018-19)
Each year I like to look back over the previous year, and then set goals for the coming year. Many people do this on Jan 1st; I prefer to do it on my birthday. I often refine the accomplishments and goals until my new year, Samhain, but the bulk of the work is done on or around my birthday.
These are my goals for the coming year.
Mind
- Blog monthly (at least) on cybercoven.org
- Finish Deepening the Magick
- Fix back-end issue at Facing North
- Increase FN’s exposure
- Add three categories/ restructure FN
Family
- Finish the Household Binder
- Transcribe father’s family history
- Collect mother’s stories
- Create a Family Book (story)
Work/ Career
- Grow Institute into the success it wants to be
- Submit presentation to SHRM 2019 conference
Financial
- Set aside monies for trip to Greece
- Start REIT index fund
Home
- Finish fixing the front yard to make it appealing
- Make new altar cloths
- Finish hemming curtains
- Paint sideboard
- Paint mirror frame
- Create constellation tablecloth
- Update paint in guest bath- and bedrooms
Spiritual
- Finish at least three new advanced lessons with my coven
- Develop a coven leaders’ handbook (aka Deepening)
- Revise our BoS
- Revise our 2nd * handbook
- Revise DMs to better tie in to current lessons
- Integrate new Dedicants, and mentor them in mentoring the new students
Health
- Lose 60 lbs (5 lbs/ month)
- Lose 10″ from waist
- Consistently exercise
- Goal 1: 3x / week
- Goal 2: 5x/ week
- Walk 20 mins/ day
- Get (blood work) #s down to manageable levels
- Participate in a 5k
- Use hypnosis and affirmations to support your progress
Personal
- Take a cooking class (from my bucket list)
- Do a puzzle a month — keep or sell (?)
- Monthly, call: sister, sister, mom, dad, friend, D*, Cynn
