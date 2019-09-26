Current and Future Goals and Dreams (2019-20)

Each year I like to look back over the previous year, and then set goals for the coming year. Many people do this on Jan 1st; I prefer to do it on my birthday. I often refine the accomplishments and goals until my new year, Samhain, but the bulk of the work is done on or around my birthday.
To see the post where I look back, click here.
These are my goals for the coming year.
Consistent exercise, 5+x/ week
Get (blood work) #s down to consistently healthy levels
Get 7.5 or more hours of sleep daily (incl naps!)
Create, and maintain a daily stretch regimen
Fix back-end issue at Facing North
Increase FN’s exposure
Add three categories OR restructure FN
Finish the Household Binder
Transcribe father’s family history
Create a Family Book (story)
Go through all “memories” boxes and sort to the minimum
Finish fixing the front yard to make it appealing
Finish hemming & hanging curtains throughout the house
Paint mirror frame
Create/ start constellation tablecloth
Update paint in guest bath- and bedrooms
Begin to pare down possessions
Go through craft closet — do or delete
Finish at least three new advanced lessons with my coven
Develop a coven leaders’ handbook
Revise our 2nd* handbook
Reclaim Magickal Connections (?)
Find a new job
ALT: take a 2nd job
ALT: live completely frugally
Play the ‘book’ given to you by Voya Financial
Aromatherapy Level I certification achieved