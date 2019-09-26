Current and Future Goals and Dreams (2019-20)

Each year I like to look back over the previous year, and then set goals for the coming year. Many people do this on Jan 1st; I prefer to do it on my birthday. I often refine the accomplishments and goals until my new year, Samhain, but the bulk of the work is done on or around my birthday.

To see the post where I look back, click here.

These are my goals for the coming year.

Consistent exercise, 5+x/ week

Get (blood work) #s down to consistently healthy levels

Get 7.5 or more hours of sleep daily (incl naps!)

Create, and maintain a daily stretch regimen

Fix back-end issue at Facing North

Increase FN’s exposure

Add three categories OR restructure FN

Finish the Household Binder

Transcribe father’s family history

Create a Family Book (story)

Go through all “memories” boxes and sort to the minimum

Finish fixing the front yard to make it appealing

Finish hemming & hanging curtains throughout the house

Paint mirror frame

Create/ start constellation tablecloth

Update paint in guest bath- and bedrooms

Begin to pare down possessions

Go through craft closet — do or delete

Finish at least three new advanced lessons with my coven

Develop a coven leaders’ handbook

Revise our 2nd* handbook

Reclaim Magickal Connections (?)

Find a new job

ALT: take a 2nd job

ALT: live completely frugally

Play the ‘book’ given to you by Voya Financial

Aromatherapy Level I certification achieved