Back in September I shared my list of goals for the coming year. I usually use the time from my birthday to the end of the calendar year to revise and update the list (should it need it). here’s my update.

Mind

Blog monthly (at least) on cybercoven.org — not off to a great start for 2018. Need to improve in 2019.

Finish Deepening the Magick — this is . . . going to not be accomplished in 2019.

Fix back-end issue at Facing North — I really need a SQL developer

Increase FN’s exposure

Add three categories/ restructure FN — one down, see above re: needing a developer

Family

Finish the Household Binder

Transcribe father’s family history — DONE (needs editing)

Collect mother’s stories

Create a Family Book (story)

Work/ Career

Grow Institute into the success it wants to be

Submit presentation to SHRM 2019 conference

Financial

Set aside monies for trip to Greece — in progress

Start REIT index fund

Home

Finish fixing the front yard to make it appealing — sigh

Make new altar cloths — need to set a date to sew

Finish hemming curtains — 1/2 done

Paint sideboard — DONE

Paint mirror frame

Create constellation tablecloth

Update paint in guest bath- and bedrooms

Spiritual

Finish at least three new advanced lessons with my coven — one done

Develop a coven leaders’ handbook — not started

Revise our BoS — DONE

Revise our 2nd * handbook

Revise DMs to better tie in to current lessons — change to: have other people take over the DMs — DONE

Integrate new Dedicants, and mentor them in mentoring the new students — in progress

Health

Lose 60 lbs (5 lbs/ month)

Lose 10″ from waist

Consistently exercise

Goal 1: 3x / week

Goal 2: 5x/ week

Walk 20 mins/ day

Get (blood work) #s down to manageable levels

Participate in a 5k

Use hypnosis and affirmations to support your progress

Personal

Take a cooking class

Do a puzzle a month — keep or sell (?)

Monthly, call: sister, sister, mom, dad, friend, D*, Cyn.