Finally finished! Top 100 Fantasy Books

I admit, I really lost my momentum on this project after 2019 ended. I eventually got back on track and, with a bit of grim determination, finished.
Here then are the last batch of books I read from this list:
|My Soul to Keep
|Due, Tananarive
|This was difficult to finish, but not the fault of the writing, which is deft and elegant. Simply, I hated the main male character and couldn’t relate to the religious main female character. Not that she’s religion, but that a huge part of her thoughts and dialogue center around it, which made it extremely difficult for me to connect with her. Utterly refreshing to have immortals who aren’t white — that’s a huge plus.
|Alanna: The First Adventure
|Pierce, Tamara
|Great fun! I’m looking forward to the rest of the series.
|Palimpsest
|Valente, Catherynne M.
|Lush prose and a fantastically imagined world bring this novel to life. This is an elegant and evocative world.
|Throne of the Crescent Moon
|Ahmed, Saladin
|The author struggles to find their voice through much of this novel, but I fell in love with City and it’s tales.
|The Changeling
|Lavalle, Victor
|Dark, dark, DARK story. It seemed like a fairy tale, but then went very strange and kind of awful. I’m really not good with stories of children being harmed.
|The Chronicles of Chrestomanci
|Jones, Diana Wynne
|A little slow to get started, I ended up liking this tale a lot more than I expected. I’m looking forward to reading more stories in this world.
|Blood of Elves
|Sapkowski, Andrzej
|So this is where The Witcher came from. A confusing start, obviously coming from the short stories that came before. Great world, intriguing sub-sub plots.
|Mistborn
|Sanderson, Brandon
|Complicated plot; I just could not get interested in the characters
|Brown Girl in the Ring
|Hopkinson, Nalo
|A dystopian novel in an unusual setting with a convoluted, interesting, plot.
|City of Saints and Madmen
|Vandermeer, Jeff
|I skipped this, not liking the author (based on four novels)
|City of Stairs
|Bennett, Robert Jackson
|Not at all interesting.
|Crown Duel
|Smith, Sherwood
|Clearly a young adult novel, it did not engage my interest.
|Crystal Shard
|Salvatore, R.A.
|I know it’s iconic, but it’s also dated and (sorry) mediocre.
|My Father’s Dragon
|Gannett, Ruth
|Charming child’s book with a clever and fun plot.
|Perdido Street Station
|Miéville, China
|I was attracted by the steampunk aspect, but the writing was overblown gore porn that lost me within the first couple of chapters.
|Running With the Demon
|Brooks, Terry
|I wanted to like this story (which one person described as a kind of prequel to his Shannara series . . . It’s not). In the end, I found it sad and didn’t care to continue the series.
|Sabriel
|Nix, Garth
|Another author loved by many, but not by me
|The Dragonbone Chair
|Williams, Tad
|An author and book loved by many, but not I
|Monstress
|Liu, Marjorie M.
|graphic novel
|Amulet of Samarkand
|Stroud, Jonathan
|graphic novel
|The Blade Itself
|Abercrombie, Joe
|NOT AVAILABLE
|Tales of the Dying Earth
|Vance, Jack
|NOT AVAILABLE
|Gardens of the Moon
|Erikson, Steven
|Impenetrable; crazy-making that you apparently need to read at least three books in this series before I begins to tie together.
|Wizard and Glass
|King, Stephen
|Super trippy and odd.
|The Dreamstone
|Cherryh, C. J.
|Classic fantasy created in a glorious dying world.