Tested and used by yours truly. Gathered from all over the InterWebs.

Baking Soda. Works great to remove odors, but also as a cleaner.

Combine 3 parts baking soda to 1 part water to clean counter tops, or silver.

Sprinkle some into a smelly load of laundry to help freshen it up.

Pour 1 c baking soda down a drain, then pour 1 c hot vinegar after. Wait a few minutes then flush with 1 quart hot water. (I suggest doing this quarterly.)

Pour 1/4 c baking soda down a drain, then pour 1/2 c hot vinegar after. Wait a few minutes then flush with 1 quart hot water.

To prevent contamination and remove odors, spread baking soda over surface, then sprinkle liberally with vinegar. Enjoy the bubbles, then rinse in water and dry thoroughly. (Once a quarter I like to treat my wooden cutting boards with Bamboo Goo, an all natural blend that offers an eco-concious alternative to ‘old-fashioned’ mineral oil.)

Clean your coffeemaker by putting in 1 qt water and adding 1/4 cup baking soda. Run through a cycle.

Wash rags, sponges, and/or mops can be soaked in 1 qt warm water mixed with 4 TBL baking soda after being rinsed out. Rinse and let dry thoroughly to eliminate any lingering odors.

Sprinkle baking soda over carpets before bed and let set overnight. Vacuum in the morning. (I recommend doing this monthly if you have pets, quarterly otherwise.)

Add 1 cup to any load, but especially towels or a shower curtain.

If your home will be unused for a week or two, pour baking soda into your toilets and down your drains. Flush and run some water when you return and you’ll find you’ve avoided smells from disuse.

Ammonia. Never mix with bleach!

Soak your oven racks in a solution of water and about ½ cup ammonia to remove any cooked on food. Works with the racks in a barbecue as well.

Combine 1 cup Ammonia and 3 cups water and add to a spray bottle. Use solution to clean windows.

Apply a drop or two to an insect bite to make it stop itching.

Vinegar. Along with baking soda, your most versatile cleaner.

Spray on sticker residue and let sit for 10 minutes, then wipe way.

Use a solution of equal parts water and vinegar to clean any glass surface. You can do the same for counters, stoves, and other appliance fronts.

Prevent mildew on shower walls by spraying vinegar directly on them.

Soak shower heads or faucets in vinegar to remove corrosion or any build up.

Add 1 c vinegar to the rinse cycle. Any lingering smells will be banished.

Pour a cup of vinegar into the dishwasher and run it through a cycle once a month.

Clean your coffeemaker by adding 1 c vinegar to a 5 cups of water and running it through a cycle.

If you’re going to be away from your kitchen for more than a week, place a cup of vinegar in a mug into the dishwasher. The vinegar will keep it from smelling moldy from disuse.

Hydrogen Peroxide. Not just for boo-boos.

Use to disinfect just about anything: counter tops, sinks, cutting boards, toothbrushes, etc.

Gargle in your mouth like you would mouthwash to kill germs and help whiten teeth.

Use just as you would bleach to remove stains from clothing.

Create a paste out of peroxide and cream of tarter to clean hard to remove cooked on food from pots and pans. Let sit, and it will wipe away.

Recipes

Baking Soda scouring powder

1 c BS

1 c Borax

1 c Salt

Mix well and use as needed. Use anywhere, even stainless steel.

Carpet Freshener

1/2 c BS

1/2 c cornstarch

15 drops essential oil

Mix well and sprinkle over carpet, as above.

Save

Save

Save

Leave a Reply