JaguarMoon Grows

This last week has been full of ritual.

On Wednesday we held our Samhain ritual with the Art of Ritual class, finishing our year-long cycle of solar celebrations. Then on Friday we ritually closed the class, as we do every year. (It is a huge shift when we release everyone who participated in the class.)

Gloriously, on the Sunday following we Dedicated three new members to the coven. It’s always a pleasure to bring new members in. I look forward to seeing what they bring, and how they change our energy.

Next year JaguarMoon turns 20 . . . and we have plans!