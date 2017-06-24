I just published the summer edition of Facing North!

We can take things a little slower during the summer, enjoying the weather and being outdoors all the more. It is, however, a great time for sitting in the shade with a tall glass of your favorite cold beverage and one of the many wonderful books we have been reviewing lately.

This month, we offer:

The Weiser Book of the Fantastic and Forgotten: Tales of the Supernatural, Strange, and Bizarre

Reincarnation, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You’ll Ever Need

Words at the Threshold: What We Say as We’re Nearing Death

Numerology Plain & Simple: The Only Book You’ll Ever Need

The Herb Gardener’s Essential Guide: Creating Herbal Remedies & Oils for Health & Healing

The Mythic Journey: Use Myths, Fairy Tales, and Folklore to Explain Life’s Mysteries

Shamanic Wisdom for Pregnancy & Parenthood: Practices to Embrace the Transformative Power of Becoming a Parent

Tarot of Bones

The Witch’s Book of Shadows: The Craft, Lore & Magick of the Witch’s Grimoire

Hearth Witch’s Compendium: Magical and Natural Living for Every Day

May the heat of summer fill you with joy!

