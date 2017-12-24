This year we hosted a Jolabokaflod party, and it will be the genesis for future traditions!
We put together a brunch, invited friends, and gave them the rules:
- bring an anonymously wrapped book
- the book must be something you loved yourself, or that you feel more people need to know about
- We’ll all take a number
- Lowest number goes first and chooses a book
- Subsequent numbers can either ‘steal’ a previously unwrapped book, or choose a new one
- Books can only be swapped three times
It was fabulous!
My book was Alfred Bester’s “The Stars My Destination,” the one I ended up with was the novel “The Art of Racing in the Rain.” I made sure the kids got their own books: Madeleine for S. and the Nutshell Library for L.
Our menu was wonderful:
- Sliced ham
- Baked eggs
- Panettone
- Cinnamon rolls
- Baked oatmeal
- Biscuits
- Fresh fruit
- Coffee (of course)
- Assorted juices (orange, grapefruit, and pomegranate-blueberry)
Not much booking to do, and loads of yummy — a perfect party combo. We spent a few hours talking, eating, and playing the game. Everyone went home to a book to enjoy one way or another. This is officially a keeper for the future.
Note: In the future, LJ recommended that we put a note on the book that describes it so as to help people make choices.