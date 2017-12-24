This year we hosted a Jolabokaflod party, and it will be the genesis for future traditions!

We put together a brunch, invited friends, and gave them the rules:

bring an anonymously wrapped book

the book must be something you loved yourself, or that you feel more people need to know about

We’ll all take a number

Lowest number goes first and chooses a book

Subsequent numbers can either ‘steal’ a previously unwrapped book, or choose a new one

Books can only be swapped three times

It was fabulous!

My book was Alfred Bester’s “The Stars My Destination,” the one I ended up with was the novel “The Art of Racing in the Rain.” I made sure the kids got their own books: Madeleine for S. and the Nutshell Library for L.

Our menu was wonderful:

Sliced ham

Baked eggs

Panettone

Cinnamon rolls

Baked oatmeal

Biscuits

Fresh fruit

Coffee (of course)

Assorted juices (orange, grapefruit, and pomegranate-blueberry)

Not much booking to do, and loads of yummy — a perfect party combo. We spent a few hours talking, eating, and playing the game. Everyone went home to a book to enjoy one way or another. This is officially a keeper for the future.

Note: In the future, LJ recommended that we put a note on the book that describes it so as to help people make choices.