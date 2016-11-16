Ok, I had to get ‘creative’ for a few categories, but I have successfully completed the 2016 reading challenge!

I love to read, I also read for a living (thanks Facing North!). So you’d think these reading challenges would be easy. . .

Here’s is the complete list:

A book based on a fairy tale — Cinder, Marissa Meyer

A National Book Award Winner — The Blue Sword, Robin McKinley

A YA bestseller — Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Ransom Riggs

A book you haven’t read since high school — Sword of Shannara, Terry Brooks

A book set in your home state — Fire Touched, Patricia Briggs

A book translated into English — The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Stieg Larsson

A romance set in the future — Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishigurp

A book set in Europe — The Art of the Con: The Most Notorious Fakes, Frauds, and Forgeries in the Art World, Anthony Amore

A book that’s under 150 pages — In the Night Kitchen, Maurice Sendak

A NYTimes bestseller — Dead Heat, Patricia Briggs

A book that’s becoming a movie this year — Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Ransom Riggs

A book recommended by someone you just met — Disrupted: My Misadventure in the Start-up Bubble by Baniel Lyons

A self-improvement book — Yoga Therapy for Stress & Anxiety, Robert Butera PhD, Erin Byron MA, Staffan Elgelid PhD

A book you can finish in a day — Venus Envy, Rita Mae Brown

A book written by a celebrity — Don’t Try This At Home: Culinary Catastrophes From the World’s Greatest Chefs, Various (bonus: — Steps in Time, Fred Astaire, extra bonus! The Measure of A Man: A Spiritual Autobiography by Sidney Poitier)

A political memoir — Madam Secretary by Madeleine Albright

A book at least 100 years older than you — Leaves of Grass, Walt Whitman

A book longer than 600 pages — Summer Tree, The Fionovar Tapestry (book 1), Guy Gavriel Kay

A book from Oprah’s Book Club — One Hundred Years of Solitude, Gabriel Garcia Marquez

A sci-fi novel — In Conquest Born, C.S. Friedman

A book recommended by a family member — Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss

A graphic novel — Grendel Omnibus, Matt Wagner

A book published in 2016 —Leonard, My Fifty-year Friendship With A Remarkable Man, William Shatner

A book with a protagonist in your occupation — Personal Finance for Professionals by Susan Berson (yes, this is stretching it . . . but how many books feature an Administrative/ HR professional as the protagonist?)

A book that takes place during the summer — The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith

A book and its prequel — The Naked Sun, and Caves of Steel by Isaac Asimov

A murder mystery — The Family Vault, Charlotte Macleod

A book written by a comedian — Bossypants by Tina Fey

A dystopian novel — Ready Player One, Ernest Cline

A book with a blue cover — Anodea Judith’s Chakra Yoga

A book of poetry — Leaves of Grass, Walt Whitman

The first book you see in a bookstore — a blank journal

A classic from the 20th century — Little Women, Louisa May Alcott

A book from the library — You Have it Made, Ellie Krieger (cookbook)

A book about a culture you are unfamiliar with — — Dead End Gene Pool: A Memoir, Wendy Burden

A satirical book — The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis

A book that takes place on an island — Frommer’s EasyGuide Kauai 2016*

A book guaranteed to bring you joy — Taltos, Steven Brust

*what?

How are you doing?