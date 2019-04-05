At the end of 2018 I set a goal for myself of reading all of the books on the Top 100 Fantasy and Top 100 Science Fiction book lists. It was ambitious. For links to the the full list, see this post. For a quick review of the 21 I’d previously read, see here.
Since then, I’ve read four more.
|The Chronoliths
|Wilson, Robert Charles
|SF
|I liked this far more than I expected (I’m not a fan of ‘end of days’ or post-apocalypse fiction.)
|Hyperion
|Simmons, Dan
|SF
|One of the best openings I have ever read. The ‘Canterbury Tales’ framework is effective. An amazing world and story.
|Altered Carbon
|Morgan, Richard
|SF
|The story never gripped me, although I see why it makes for good TV.
|Ammonite
|Griffith, Nicola
|SF
|WOW. A tale of betrayal and loss within complicated politics and gendered realism. AMAZING.