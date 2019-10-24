2019 Goal: Top 100 Fantasy Novels Update #4

At the end of 2018 I set a goal for myself of reading all of the books on the Top 100 Fantasy and Top 100 Science Fiction book lists. It was ambitious, but a recent vacation allowed me to get ahead on both, and I finally read a few more fantasy novels.
I am now at 63 fantasy books from the list. Here’s what I thought of the latest ones:
|Prince of Thorns
|Lawrence, Mark
|Amazing. Unlike the last ‘war’ book I read, PoT grabbed me immediately and I was hooked. (Sorry-not sorry.) This is one of the best books I’ve read all year.
|Rosemary and Rue
|McGuire, Seanan
|First in a series and it feels like a ‘first novel.’ Set in San Francisco, which is fun, and I enjoyed the world created. Looking forward to reading the rest of the books eventually.
|Lagoon
|Okorafor, Nnedi
|A first contact story of diversity and originality; but I was too often jarred by who was seeing/ doing what too many times.
|The Rook
|O’Malley, Daniel
|Outstanding. Another one of the best books I’ve read all year, especially for it’s dry humor and unusual characterization.