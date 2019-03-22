Back in 2015 I published a Bucket List. Recently, I changed that list to better reflect the difference between Life Goals and Bucket List items (see Life Goals).

If you haven’t heard about the term “bucket list”, it is a list of all the goals you want to achieve, dreams you want to fulfill and life experiences you desire to experience before you die.

Ever felt that your days are passing you by without any tangible output to speak of? What did you accomplish in the past 3 months? What are your upcoming goals for the next 3 months? Look at the things you did and the things you’re planning to do next — Do they mean anything to you if you are to die today? Having a bucket list reminds you of what’s really important so you can act on them. Even if you frequently live by goals or to-do lists, they are probably framed within a certain social context e.g. performance, career, health. A bucket list opens up the context. It’s a forum to set anything and everything you’ve ever wanted to do, whether it’s big, small or random. It’s just like planning ahead all the highlights you want for your entire life.

Goal setting is already my staple activity, but creating a bucket list gave me a whole new layer of enthusiasm knowing what’s in store ahead!

The objective of creating this list isn't to instill some kind of a race against time or to create aversion toward death. I don't see our existence to be limited to just our physical years on earth — our physical lifespan is but a short speck of our existence in the universe. The whole point of creating your list is to maximize every moment of our existence and live our life to the fullest. It's a reminder of all the things we want to achieve in our time here, so that instead of pandering our time in pointless activities, we are directing it fully toward what matters to us.

If you already have your list, take this opportunity to review it. See if there are new items you want to add-on. If so, add them in. Check if all the items listed are still relevant. If not, remove them.

Now, take out your pen and paper or open up a text document. Start writing down what comes to mind as you read these questions:

What if you were to die tomorrow? What would you wish you could do before you die?

What would you do if you had unlimited time, money and resources?

What have you always wanted to do but have not done yet?

Any countries, places or locations you want to visit?

What are your biggest goals and dreams?

What do you want to see in person?

What achievements do you want to have?

What experiences do you want to have / feel?

Are there any special moments you want to witness?

What activities or skills do you want to learn or try out?

What are the most important things you can ever do?

What would you like to say/do together with other people? People you love? Family? Friends?

Are there any specific people you want to meet in person?

What do you want to achieve in the different areas: Social, Love, Family, Career, Finance, Health (Your weight, Fitness level), Spiritual?

What do you need to do to lead a life of the greatest meaning?

So, what is on my Bucket List now?

Eat at the ‘top’ restaurant in every city I visit

Learn Tai Chi

Pay off mortgage in 20 yrs or less — in progress

learn to make the dumplings of the world

pet a BIG cat (Tiger, etc.)

learn to sing

Be 100% debt free

Get a mehndi tattoo

Do a year of 30-day challenges

See all of Shakespeare’s plays — in progress

Watch turtles hatch & run for the ocean

Find a piece of pre Green Mark Belleek in Ireland and purchase it

Learn to paint watercolor

Attend the Super Bowl

Write an online course — DONE

Write a book — DONE

Be published — DONE

Do a radio interview — DONE

Speak at SHRM (or similar)

Build a 12-mo emergency fund

Quit smoking — DONE

Leave a legacy

Write another book

Officiate at a wedding — DONE

Officiate at a funeral

Officiate at a baby blessing — DONE

Officiate at a coming of age ritual — DONE

Take up pottery

Eat dinner by myself

Go to the movies by myself

Join a flash mob

See a ballet — DONE

See a Las Vegas show — DONE

Watch a documentary — DONE

Participate in a murder mystery event — DONE

Take a mud bath

Visit a hot springs (clothing optional!) — DONE

Attend a winemakers dinner — DONE

Eat alone a restaurant — DONE

Achieve my ideal weight

Find the lifestyle that allows me maximum fun, best health, and financial fitness

Travel

Snorkel in Hawaii

Snorkel in Mexico

Snorkel in Greece and the Greek Islands

Snorkel in Turkey

Snorkel the Great Barrier Reef

Snorkel in the Maldives

Snorkel in the Caribbean

Snorkel in the Turks & Caicos

Visit all 50 states

Visit the 7 wonders of the world:

* Stonehenge — DONE

* Colosseum — DONE

* Catacombs of Kom el Shoqafa

* Great Wall of China — instead: Ely Cathedral

* Porcelain Tower of Nanjing – Instead Cluny Abbey

* Hagia Sophia

* Leaning Tower of Pisa

* Great Pyramid of Giza (ancient, only one still standing)

Stay at an All-Inclusive resort – DONE

Attend a masquerade for carnival

Ride a gondola in Venice

Ride the Orient Express

See a week of plays at the RSC

Northern England & Scotland

Paris — DONE

London — DONE

Spain

Greece

Greek Islands

Turkey

Maldives

See the sunrise at the Great Pyramid

Cruise down the Nile

Visit a black sand beach

Tucson, AZ

Sedona, AZ

Carmel/ Big Sur, CA

Key West, FL

Sistine Chapel, Rome — DONE

Bahamas

Cayman Island

Amsterdam

Ellis Island, NYC

Chicago, IL — DONE

Washington, DC

Vancouver, BC — DONE

Victoria, BC

Montreal, QC

Bora Bora

Spend a week at a 5 star spa resort

Ride the West Highland Railway, Scotland

Take the Stendhal from Paris to Venice

Attend a Full Moon Party on Tortola

Attend Burning Man

Go on a cruise to Alaska

Go on a river cruise in Europe

See St. Petersburg, Russia

Go Whale watching

Sail down the Nile

See Karnak Temple in Egypt

Walk Hadrian’s Wall

See the Garden of Cosmic Speculation (Scotland, again)

Northern and the north of Ireland

Ireland — DONE

Sleep in a castle