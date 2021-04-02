About 10 years ago John and I were having dinner and I told him that I’d like to get married. (For those who don’t know, its a long story. Buy me a glass of wine and I’ll tell you.) That was a big shift for us.

BIG.

It was a voyage into the unknown.

We’re thrilled at how well its turned out, this bringing two worlds together (kind of an understatement) and our lives are so much richer for making this shift.

Just a few days ago we had another big shift occur, one we’ve discussed a number of times over the last few years. I’m not going to go into it further than that, there are a lot more steps that need to be taken care of before we can think its going to be real.

Our world just shifted.