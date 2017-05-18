A Statement of My World View

In my world:

Who you choose to be your sexual partner does not define you.

Who you choose to love does not define you.

Whether you choose to have sex, or not does not define you.

What you do to earn money does not define you.

Whether you earn money for your labor does not define you.

Whether you believe in ‘deity’ in any form, duality, presence, or religious framework does not define you.

What color your skin is does not define you.

What school you got a degree from does not define you.

What level of degree (grade, high, bachelor’s, etc.) you have been awarded does not define you.

What gender you are does not define you.

Whether you have suffered violence does not define you.

In my world:

You are shaped by your thoughts and feelings.

You influence others through your expression (whether verbal, visual, or written).

How you treat others defines you.

What you do with your life defines you.

What you choose to do in response to others defines you.

Everyone is ‘other’ which is wonderful and a constant opportunity to learn.

We are all in progress, not perfect, and the journey is the process.

I recognize that my world is not THE world. In no way does my worldview accept ‘color blindness’ or ‘erasure’ or any kind of dismissal as acceptable. In recognizing the disparity between my worldview and ‘reality’ I offer my space — at home, work, online, teaching — as safe for everyone as long as they agree that different is not threatening, lesser, or to be cast out.

Fear can be unlearned; but it’s not on those you fear to help you. (They’ve got enough to deal with already.)

Hate cannot be tolerated.

