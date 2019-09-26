Reviewing the Year (2018-2019)

Each year I like to look back over the previous year, and then set goals for the coming year. Many people do this on Jan 1st; I prefer to do it on my birthday. I often refine the accomplishments and goals until my new year, Samhain, but the bulk of the work is done on or around my birthday.

This is my review of the past year. to see my goals for the coming year, click here.

I’m back in the swing of blogging, that felt good to do. It’s hard not to chastise myself for not writing something more: like another book, or even an article. I was a regular with Llewellyn annuals for awhile, but I’m just not even in rotation anymore. I struggle with seeing how good, how original so many others are and feeling like I can’t measure up. So, I don’t try.

It was a good year for puttering around the house. The front garden might look good this winter (it’s been a tough decade for that) and I finally got it together to get fabric for making altar cloths. I’ll admit, having a ‘newbie’ in the house has helped me prioritize such things.

While I still have a long way to go, my health is back on a positive trend with my walking regularly and seeing an improvement in my bloodwork. Getting the apnea diagnosis was actually a positive and I think I’ll start seeing huge benefits because of that going forward.

I’m proudest of the work happening in JaguarMoon. We have a lot of work still to do, but we are *doing* it rather than spinning our wheels. Others taught classes this year, and someone else is handling the application process. These are all major steps forward and signs of a healthy future.

(to see last year’s post, click HERE)

Achieved!

Blogged monthly (at least) on cybercoven.org

Traveled to Greece

Found a financial planner — good news about the future!

Made new altar cloths

Painted sideboard

Revised our BoS

Integrated new Dedicants

Moved to a deeper level w/ JM, re-establishing connections

Created an explicit inclusion policy

Turned application process over to others

Consistently walked 20 mins/ day

Improved bloodwork numbers

Began aromatherapy/ herbal support to improve bloodwork further

Diagnosed with sleep apnea

Began using CPAP machine — immediate reduction of normal ‘sleep events’

Negotiated (and collected) refund for incompetence from HoA managers

Improved relationships, connected more often