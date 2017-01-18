Last night’s class was on Deity, and I found myself talking about how Kali is the one Deity I have a hard time with. I spoke about how I’ve done dark god/dess work for years as part of the class cycle, and quite a bit of it touches on Her, but I still have trouble.

This morning in my FB feed, I was treated to this image:

which linked to an article in which the author discusses how 2017 will be the year of Kali, and the number ‘1’ in numerology. She writes:

I have been forced to see that many things that I believed to be true in my life were quite simply illusions. However, I wouldn’t ask for it any other way and I am grateful to Kali for showing up as soon as I called her and for loyally remaining at my side as once-important parts of my life disintegrated before my eyes.

and

2017 has a very different energetic vibration compared to 2016. While 2016 was all about endings, 2017 is a “1” year in numerology which marks new beginnings, exciting new opportunities and possibilities. However, these will only arrive if we are willing to fully let go of the past and if we are open to receiving the wonders of the present moment, as well as the future.

I’ll be contemplating this, yes. And that’s all I am willing to agree to at this moment.

